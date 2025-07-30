Ontario International Airport earns Level 2 Accreditation for Customer Experience from Airports Council International

Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) has advanced to Level 2 in the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation program developed by Airports Council International (ACI), further solidifying its position among the best airports in the United States when it comes to putting passengers first.

ONT previously held Level 1 accreditation and is now one of only 17 airports nationwide – and just the second in California, alongside San Francisco International Airport – to earn any level of ACI’s prestigious customer experience recognition.

“Reaching Level 2 is a testament to the passion and professionalism of our entire airport team and a reflection of the growing number of travelers who continue to choose ONT for its comfort, ease and sense of place,” said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “Customer experience isn’t just something we do – it’s who we are. From the curb to the gate, we’re committed to delivering a travel experience that’s safe, seamless and uniquely Southern California.”

The ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation program is the only formal, global initiative that guides airports toward consistent excellence in customer service. Level 2 accreditation acknowledges that ONT has demonstrated a deeper understanding of customer expectations through data analysis, journey mapping, frontline training and operational improvements.

ONT joins a short list of airports worldwide that have moved beyond basic service enhancements to embed customer experience into every level of their strategy, design and culture. In addition to the ACI recognition, ONT is ranked by J.D. Power as California’s most popular mid-size airport based on customer satisfaction.