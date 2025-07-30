90s Dance PAW-ty to Celebrate 90 Years

America’s Friendliest Airport® held the PAW-ty of the year to celebrate its 90th anniversary. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Phoenix City Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington, and city and aviation leaders gathered to commemorate the purchase of a rural airport 90 years ago.

That rural airport, Sky Harbor, was nicknamed “the Farm” during that time because of its location. The city made the bold purchase in 1935 for $100,000. Today, Phoenix Sky Harbor is Arizona’s largest economic engine.

The celebration event featured remarks from local leaders and then a 90s Dance Party with 15 Navigator Buddies wearing a variety of costumes from the decade parading down 90s themed Rubik’s Cube carpet. Pups could be seen dressed in neon, as rock stars, as movie characters from “Clueless,” sports heroes, and much more.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego read a proclamation to recognize July as Phoenix Sky Harbor’s 90th Anniversary and to encourage all residents to join in celebrating the vibrant culture, history, and contributions of the airport to our community and beyond.

“With service to more than 140 destinations around the globe, it is an exciting time to showcase Phoenix Sky Harbor's leading innovation and rich history,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “The airport delivers unparalleled passenger experiences whether it be a first-ever autonomous ride, demonstrated cooling climate technology, or compassionate approaches for travelers with dementia or autism. These first 90 years under city ownership are full of achievements, and I am excited for the future in elevating the passenger experience, adding new air service, creating more opportunities for entrepreneurs, and delivering more cutting-edge initiatives.”

Airport employees also got in on the action participating not only in the fashion show, but leading dances like the Macarena, the Tootsie Roll, and more. The event culminated in a parade starting in Terminal 4 and then continuing via the PHX Sky Train® to Terminal 3.

“Ninety years ago, the bold vision to purchase a rural airfield transformed into what we now know as Sky Harbor — a symbol of innovation, progress, and welcoming spirit,” District 8 Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington said. “Today, it stands not only as a vital hub for travelers but as a shining emblem of Phoenix’s heart and hustle, truly deserving the title of America’s Friendliest Airport.”

Even though the main event took place today, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has been celebrating throughout the year. Festivities kicked off in January with the launch of the new Culture Corner. Located post-security in Terminal 3, the Culture Corner provides a place where guests can quickly learn, observe, and participate in various cultural activities, performances and more. Monthly programming delights and entertains travelers and employees alike. So far, programming has included calligraphy and paper folding crafts with the Phoenix Sister Cities Taipei Committee; spoken word and hand-drumming for Black History Month; puppet making and airplane construction with the Arizona Heritage Center; Navajo Weaving with the Heard Museum; traditional dancing, music and games in honor of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month; and creating your own petroglyph and learning about local archaeology from the S’edav Va’aki Museum. On July 30, the Culture Corner will host animals from the Phoenix Zoo. Learn more about the Culture Corner at skyharbor.com/CultureCorner.

Other activities that have been taking place include trivia with the Airport’s mascot Amelia, pop-up activities with the Airport Museum, and music through the decades as part of the weekly Traveling Tunes programming. The Airport Museum also has a special 90th anniversary exhibition on display in Terminal 4 called “From Farm Field to Airfield.” The exhibition showcases Phoenix Sky Harbor’s beginnings and its significant milestones over the years. To accompany the exhibition, a new interactive, digital “story map” combining historic images, aerial maps and other multimedia related to Sky Harbor’s 90th anniversary recently launched. The activity can be accessed through a QR code while visiting the exhibition in Terminal 4 on level 3 near the food court. For those who don’t live in Arizona or aren’t able to view the exhibition in person, the story map can be accessed here. Another special exhibition called “Runway Fashion” showcases flight attendant uniforms over the years. That exhibition is located on Level 2 in Terminal 4 near ticketing.

Travelers visiting the airport are also encouraged to stop by the Airport Information Counters to pick up a commemorative 90th anniversary trading card.

Be sure to check out the special 90th anniversary section on the website at skyharbor.com/90years for more information. There, visitors will also find historic photos, interviews with long-time employees, fun facts about the airport, and more.