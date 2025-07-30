Sacramento International Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record in June

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) achieved the busiest month in Airport history with 1,296,818 passengers travelling through SMF in June.

The record culminates 19 months of consistent year-over-year growth at SMF, which served 13,822,315 passengers in fiscal year 2025, which also set a record. Historically July has been SMF’s busiest month.

"Breaking this passenger record highlights the power of smart, strategic investment in public infrastructure,” said Board Chairman and First District Supervisor Phil Serna. “SMF continues to drive growth, tourism, and regional connectivity, all of which contribute to a stronger economy for the people of Sacramento County."[SC1]

SMF currently offers more than 202 peak day flights on 11 domestic and international carriers, connecting travelers to 52 nonstop destinations.

“We are proud to serve so many travelers in our region and support our community’s business and leisure needs,” said Cindy Nichol, Director of the Sacramento County Department of Airports. “I’m proud of all the behind-the-scenes work to keep SMF operating at this high level. It takes a huge and talented team to serve over one million travelers each month.”

With new nonstop service to Kansas City, Baltimore, Anchorage, Morelia, and Puerto Vallarta, SMF is meeting demand and expanding its global reach.

“SMF’s recent growth is no accident—it’s the result of strong airline partnerships,” said Stephen Clark, Deputy Director of Commercial Development for the Sacramento County Department of Airports. “And we’re just getting started. Securing SMF’s first transoceanic flight remains a top priority, and we’re working side by side with our Regional Air Alliance to make it a reality.”