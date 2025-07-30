Ontario International Airport Secures Long-Term Growth with New Lease Agreement

Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) is poised for continued growth and long-term sustainability following approval of a new Use and Lease Agreement (ULA) by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

The 132-page agreement replaces a version adopted in 1999, when ONT was under the ownership of Los Angeles World Airports. The updated ULA reflects ONT’s growth as a dynamic, independent aviation gateway and outlines the framework for airline rates, charges, and operational responsibilities at the airport.

“This agreement represents years of work and thoughtful negotiation, and we’re proud of the result,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners. “It gives our airport a solid financial framework to continue its remarkable growth while preserving the collaborative spirit that has made ONT a success story in Southern California aviation.”

The new ULA provides greater transparency in how funds are used at ONT and locks in 75% of ground transportation revenue for participating airlines. For OIAA, it allows added flexibility to advance needed capital projects in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Negotiated over the past years with significant input from airline stakeholders, the agreement balances financial sustainability with mutual growth and investment.

"This agreement is more than just a contract, it’s a reflection of the strong partnerships we’ve built with our airline partners and our shared commitment to grow together in a way that benefits our travelers, our region, and our industry,” said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the OIAA. “It also speaks to the financial stewardship behind the scenes and our CFO, Celeste Heinonen was instrumental in ensuring this deal brought clarity, flexibility, and long-term value as we continue delivering a world-class airport experience.”

The agreement takes effect immediately.

“It’s a win for our partners, our passengers and the communities we serve,” Wapner said.