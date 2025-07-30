From Revenue To Impact: Aviation Industry Transformation Clearly Reflected In SITA’s Record Results

With global IT spend in air transport soaring to an estimated $37 billion in 2024, the race is on to modernize fast. As infrastructure strains under rising passenger numbers, the focus is firmly on smarter systems, seamless journeys, and sustainable operations.

Announcing SITA’s results at the company’s recent Annual General Assembly, SITA CEO David Lavorel said: “With air traffic set to grow 7% between 2025-2027, infrastructure will continue to be stretched. At the same time, travelers are expecting more convenience than ever, and regulatory pressure is rising. But the opportunities to do things better through transformation are huge. Our role is to deliver the travel tech the industry needs for new levels of efficiency in the flow of passengers, the movement of aircraft, and the fluidity of operations.”

SITA’s 8.3% revenue growth to US$1.6 billion in 2024 is driven by strong performance across its Airports, Borders, and Aircraft businesses, and all four of its geographies. Strategic acquisitions and product innovations fueled this momentum, allowing customers to transform quickly and operate with greater agility. The newly released SITA Group Impact Report 2024 shows how SITA is helping airports, airlines, and governments respond by delivering smart, data-driven technologies to keep passengers, baggage, and operations flowing smoothly and sustainably.

A key milestone in the year was SITA’s acquisition of Materna IPS, expanding its ability to deliver fast, self-service passenger journeys through the industry’s most powerful passenger processing portfolio. SITA also acquired ASISTIM, adding centralized airline operations control services, and launched SmartSea, bringing the company’s travel tech expertise into cruise and rail. Its most recent acquisition is Italian airport design experts CCM, to create future-ready travel spaces, planning for optimum passenger flow and baggage handling in the early stages of airport and terminal design.

When it comes to sustainability, already more than 40 airlines use SITA OptiFlight®, or other products contributing to reduce carbon emissions, collectively saving an estimated 308,000 tons of CO₂ in 2024 – enough to fly a commercial aircraft around the world over 1,000 times. Additionally, the great adoption of solutions like SITA Eco Mission, Total Optimizer, and eWAS supporting compliance, emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, and data-driven decision-making is a testament of an industry taking positive action on critical areas as such.

On SITA’s own efforts towards sustainable operations, a bold new sustainability strategy, centered on four key areas: reducing climate impact, supporting its people, improving business practices, and providing products that have a positive impact on the air transport industry's journey to net zero carbon by 2050. As part of its strategy, the company has also committed to reducing its own emissions to net zero by 2050, cutting its carbon footprint by 4.2% every year.

“Our customers tell us they need flexibility, speed, and visibility – all while needing to do more with less,” added Lavorel. “Transforming travel and transport means having the right travel tech to streamline journeys and operations while also reducing carbon emissions. That’s why we’re investing in AI, data, apps, cloud, and digital identities, and co-innovating with customers to build smarter, more sustainable journeys from end to end.”

SITA’s continued transformation as an organization has also played a critical role in powering this momentum. In 2024, the company streamlined delivery, digitalized service models, and added new skills and competencies essential to the innovation the industry needs. With AI, cloud, apps, digital ID, and real-time data, SITA has agile building blocks that help airports and airlines adapt quickly, operate efficiently, and deliver seamless journeys. By strengthening its technology engine and investing in high-performance teams and tools, SITA is building the foundation to deliver the next generation of travel technology at scale.

To see how these shifts are already shaping the future, and how the industry is responding, explore the full SITA Group Impact Report 2024, where revenue meets real-world impact.