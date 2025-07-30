Houston Airports Doubles Uber, Lyft Pickup Capacity at Bush Airport

In anticipation of future growth and the World Cup in 2026, Houston Airports has expanded the rideshare pickup zone at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) Terminal C, more than doubling its size to meet passenger demand and improve the travel experience.



Expanding the existing Terminal C location directly responds to passenger feedback and follows Houston Mayor John Whitmire’s call for improvements to make airport operations more user-friendly.



“Mayor Whitmire asked Houston Airports to rededicate itself to improve passenger experience through common-sense upgrades. This expansion delivers,” said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. “We’re making it easier and faster for travelers to meet their rides as part of our recommitment to providing world-class service at Bush Airport and ensuring Houston remains a global gateway we can all be proud of.”



​​​​​​The new design:

Doubles the size of the rideshare zone entrance and exit.

More than doubles the linear feet for curb space.

Creates a smoother, faster flow for passengers to connect with drivers.

Reduces passenger wait times and congestion by offering more space for vehicles to drive through.

Travelers will also benefit from enhanced Wi Fi to maintain reliable connectivity with drivers.



IN-DEPTH | Houston Airports is modernizing curbside operations and improving the convenience systemwide.



At Bush Airport, curbside congestion dropped 75% from April to June compared with last year, following the December 2024 opening of permanent Terminal E Departures and Arrivals curbs. Terminal A now features 4,500 square feet of anti slip epoxy, freshly painted columns and a new vestibule with sliding glass doors for added safety and comfort.



This summer, Houston Airports deployed 36 new ecopark shuttles at IAH, restructured rental car shuttle operations for peak demand and completed the rollout of a cashless parking system at IAH and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU). The system streamlines parking with faster entry and exit and more digital payment options. At Hobby, a new shaded rideshare pickup zone in Arrivals Zone 5 improves flow and passenger comfort with organized queuing and new benches.