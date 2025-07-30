Norse Atlantic Appoints Kristin Berthelsen to Deputy CEO

Norse Atlantic ASA announces the appointment of Kristin Berthelsen as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Berthelsen has been a member of Norse Atlantic’s senior management since 2021 and comes from the position of Chief of Staff and Culture Officer.

She has played a key role in establishing the company’s organization and advancing the company’s unique culture. Her leadership has contributed to Norse Atlantic’s recognition as an innovative long-haul airline with modern aircraft offering affordable fares.

“Kristin has been integral to Norse Atlantic’s operational progress during our start-up and initial growth phase. Her leadership and strategic insights, combined with a deep commitment to our people and values, have shaped who we are today. I am pleased to welcome her as our new Deputy CEO,” says Bjørn Tore Larsen, the CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic.

In her new capacity, Ms. Berthelsen will continue to work closely with the CEO and the leadership team to further refine the company’s strategy, strengthen the organization and drive sustainable growth in the global long-haul market.

“It is a privilege to continue the Norse Atlantic's journey in this new role. I look forward to working with our dedicated team to deliver great experiences for our passengers and long-term value for our stakeholders,” says Berthelsen.