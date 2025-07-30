Mark Papko Appointed Airport Director at Dane County Regional Airport

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation industry, announced it has completed its Airport Director search for Dane County, Wisconsin with the appointment of Mark Papko. In this position, Mr. Papko will be responsible for the overall management, operation, security, maintenance, and development of Dane County Regional Airport (MSN). He began his new position on July 7, 2025.

Mr. Papko is a highly accomplished aviation executive with over a decade of progressive leadership in airport management. He most recently served as Director of Operations and Projects for Duluth Airport Authority where he led strategic initiatives and daily operations for Duluth International Airport (DLH) and Sky Harbor Regional Airport (DYT). He was also responsible for the planning and execution of the airport’s $200M+ capital improvement plan. Mr. Papko has also worked at Grand Junction Regional Airport, San Jose International Airport, and O’Hare International Airport.

"I am honored and truly excited to return to Dane County Regional Airport—where my aviation journey first began,” said Mr. Papko. “This opportunity feels like a full-circle moment, and I’m eager to build upon the airport’s strong foundation of service, safety, and innovation. With experience across both civilian and military aviation operations, I look forward to working with the dedicated team here to expand air service, enhance the traveler experience, and support economic growth for the region. My family and I are thrilled to return to the Dane County area, and I’m committed to ensuring the airport remains a source of pride for the entire community."

Mr. Papko holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation operations from St. Cloud University and a master’s degree of business administration in aviation from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is an Accredited Member (A.A.E.) of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).