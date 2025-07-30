Ryan Kaspari Joins Palm Springs International Airport to Lead Capital Development

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a leading retained recruitment firm specializing in senior executive placements within the aviation sector, proudly announces the successful completion of its search for the Deputy Director of Capital Development for The City of Palm Springs. Ryan Kaspari will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Aviation Capital Program Division at Palm Springs International Airport, ensuring efficient project execution, personnel management, and strategic oversight. Mr. Kaspari began his new position on July 1, 2025.

Mr. Kaspari brings more than 20 years of expertise, leading high-stakes infrastructure and construction projects in military and corporate environments. Most recently, he was Executive Director of Mission Support for the Minnesota Air National Guard. In that position, he led six teams with over 400 personnel, overseeing $43.6M annually in infrastructure, operations, and sustainment. He also held the titles of Director of Maintenance Operations and Director of Facilities & Engineering for the organization.

“After 32 years of military service, I’m eager to be a part of such a motivated team with aligned strong values, priorities, and a dynamic mission,” said Mr. Kaspari. “The opportunity to contribute to a team that values people, collaboration, and purpose-driven work is exactly what I’ve been looking for, and the beautiful location is an added bonus. I’m also genuinely excited about helping preserve and modernize Palm Springs International Airport’s historic and architecturally unique aesthetic. Being part of its future while honoring its legacy is both a privilege and an inspiring challenge.”

Mr. Kaspari holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Minnesota. He went on to earn a master’s degree in military operational art and science from the Air Command and Staff College, Air University. He is a Certified Energy Manager (C.E.M.).