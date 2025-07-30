Jennifer Miller Appointed Director of Procurement at Little Rock Airport

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation industry, announced it has completed its Director of Procurement search for The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission. Jennifer Miller will oversee procurement activities, manage contracts and agreements, and ensure adherence to purchasing policies. She began her new position on June 9, 2025.

Ms. Miller brings more than 25 years of expertise in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, she served as Director of Procurement for The City of Salisbury where she was responsible for the full procurement process for the city’s municipal operations with $24M in annual purchases. While working for the city, she also served as Assistant Director of Internal Services, Procurement and Parking. In addition, Ms. Miller has worked for D&H Distributing, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, and Harrah’s Entertainment.

“I’m excited to join Clinton National Airport as Director of Procurement, where I can apply my public-sector expertise to support strategic sourcing, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance in a dynamic airport environment,” said Ms. Miller. “My background in navigating procurement frameworks and building trusted vendor relationships aligns well with the strong leadership and collaborative culture at Clinton National Airport, and I’m energized by the opportunity to contribute to an organization that serves the community with both innovation and integrity.”

Ms. Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Elizabethtown College. She is a Certified Procurement Professional (NIGP-CPP), National Institute for Governmental Purchasing (NIGP-CPP), a Certified Public Procurement Officer (CPPO), Universal Public Procurement Certification Council, and a Certified Public Procurement Buyer (CPPB), Universal Public Procurement Certification Council.