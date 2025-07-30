Calgary Airports Unveils Fresh Brand Identity Reflecting Regional Pride

Calgary Airports, which operates YYC Calgary International Airport and YBW Springbank Airport, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity that reflects its optimistic and ambitious strategic direction, and deep connection to the Calgary region.

The rebrand introduces a new logo, visual identity, tone and naming convention – each element inspired by YYC’s operation, the people who run it and the guests it serves.

While the organization’s legal name remains The Calgary Airport Authority, it will now be known as Calgary Airports – a name that better reflects operations at both YYC and YBW and commitment to clarity and approachability.

“This brand evolution is about more than a new look – it’s about aligning our identity with the energy, ambition and authenticity that define our airports, our people and our region,” said Chris Dinsdale, President & CEO at Calgary Airports. “Calgary Airports connects Calgary to a world of possibilities.”

A brand shaped by the people who bring it to life

The new brand was shaped through a year-long creative process that included input from the airport community and guests. The result? A brand that feels familiar yet fresh – anchored by a modernized “YYC” logo with an upward slant that reflects the momentum and energy of where we’ve been and our ambitious plans for the future.

The fresh but functional call letters have been stylized to create a logo icon that stands on its own and is better suited for YYC’s bilingual environment. YYC’s connection to Calgary is central to its identity, and the brand platform drew inspiration from Calgary’s civic brand, Blue Sky City. Drawing upon themes of endless possibility, blue sky and warm welcomes – it’s no surprise that YYC and Calgary are sometimes synonymous.

The shapes and patterns in Calgary Airports new visual identity is inspired by the day-to-day operation of YYC and the natural beauty of Alberta’s landscape. It also introduces a warmer, more welcoming tone that reflects the authentic care and expertise of the people behind the scenes.

“YYC is a unique and complex brand, one that many Calgarians have embraced to represent more than just our airport, but our entire city,” said Jocelyn Alexander, Manager, Digital, Social & Creative Content at Calgary Airports. “We love sharing our call sign with Calgary and are excited to create a brand that will stand out as YYC Calgary Airport – a safe port, a critical connector, a new adventure, and the comfort of home.”