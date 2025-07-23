Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Releases 2024 ESG Report

A new report is available on the environment, social and governance (ESG) performance of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in 2024, published by PortsToronto with the organization’s terminal partner Nieuport Aviation and contributions from Porter Airlines, Stolport FBO, Ornge, Air Canada, Hudson, Pomerleau and Scott Associates Architects. This report provides a full and transparent account of measures undertaken at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to support commitments to social equity, good governance and environmental sustainability, as well as our vision of a greener, cleaner, quieter airport for all.

ESG updates on Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in 2024 include:

Achieving Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 1, recognizing GHG measurement and reporting efforts

Generating $2.1 billion in annual economic output, and serving over 2 million passengers

Being named Canada’s Best Airport by the AirHelp Score Report

An increase in transit usage to and from the airport, with a majority (55%) of passengers choosing transit, shuttle, walking or cycling as their preferred transportation away from the airport

Support for organizations and initiatives, making a measurable difference in the lives of Canadians, such as Hope Air, Daily Bread Food Bank, the Black Aviation Professionals Network, The Bentway, the Anishnawbe Health Foundation and Swim Drink Fish, among many others

Offsetting 2,908 tCO2e GHG emissions by converting airport waste to energy

Achieving 100% waste diversion rate in the airport terminal, administrative offices, fire hall and Porter Airlines’ facilities

Presenting Girls Take Flight, an innovative and inspirational event to inspire young women, girls and underrepresented groups to explore rewarding careers in aviation and aerospace (which was named “ Best of the Best ” in the Special and Experiential Events category by the International Association of Business Communicators)

Hosting 12,000 visitors at Doors Open, a free community event led by the City of Toronto

Joining the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program to assist travellers with accessibility needs

The report contains detailed information on the ESG topics deemed material by Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport’s key stakeholders. PortsToronto’s ESG strategy reflects a deep responsibility to the people and places it serves, backed by a shared commitment to building a more sustainable future.

Find the report under Reports and Publications.

QUOTES:

“At PortsToronto, and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, our commitment to sustainability, inclusivity and accountability is central to everything we do. In 2024, we formalized our ESG strategy, made strides in aligning with global best practices, and achieved Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 1, a meaningful milestone on our path to net zero by 2050. From launching accessibility programs to hosting community events like Girls Take Flight, our many ESG efforts at the airport reflect a responsibility to the people and places we serve. The initiatives detailed in this comprehensive report are guided by oversight by all three levels of government, ensuring strong governance, transparency and long-term value creation as we build a more sustainable and equitable future for our city and industry.”

- RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, PortsToronto

“This year’s ESG Report highlights what’s possible when public and private sectors come together with intention,” said Jennifer Quinn, CEO, Nieuport Aviation. “This is more than just an airport. It’s a shared effort to build a more connected, inclusive, and sustainable future—an essential piece of infrastructure that we can all be proud to call our own. And it’s powered by people who care deeply about doing things the right way.”

- Jennifer Quinn, CEO, Nieuport Aviation, terminal partner at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport