Program Allows Guests to Enter CLE Without a Ticket

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport introduces The Hopkins Hangout Pass, allowing non-ticketed guests access to the secure side of the airport for various purposes.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) is launching a new amenity, a guest pass program called The Hopkins Hangout Pass.

The program allows non-ticketed guests to submit for a pass that will give them access to the secure side of the airport. Guests must submit their request at least 24 hours in advance, but not more than a week in advance. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

“There are so many avenues where this amenity can make a difference for our guests,” said Megan O’Connell, Assistant Director of Marketing, Communications & Guest Experience. “Whether you’re assisting a family member to their gate or you just want to spend a few more minutes with someone who is departing. Hopkins Hangout will help.”

Non-ticketed guests can use the program to assist elderly or underaged ticketed passengers in the terminal, have dinner with a friend or family member or shop at any of the numerous stores within the building.

Pass holders are subject to the same security regulations as a ticketed passenger and are permitted to bring one personal item such as a purse, small bag or briefcase.

To ensure this program does not overwhelm the checkpoints, passes will be limited to 100 per day from 7AM-1oPM.

The program launches August 11st. Guests can start requesting passes one week prior on August 6th on our website at https://www.clevelandairport.com/airport/hopkins-hangout-pass.

