Springfield-Branson National Airport on track for record-breaking year

SGF airport is experiencing significant growth in 2025, with passenger numbers, available seats, scheduled flights, and fuel sales all showing double-digit increases compared to last year.
July 23, 2025
Springfield-Branson National Airport
Halfway through 2025, the airport is on track for another record-breaking year at SGF.

The numbers year to date versus last year tell the story.
 

SGF YEAR TO DATE:

  • 726,588 passengers, up 9.2%
  • 417,671 available seats, up 12.1%
  • 5,457 scheduled flights, up 10.9%
  • 5,578,061 gallons of fuel sold, up 12.1%

The demand is strong, and the airport is growing. And bottom line, growth means more – for everyone.

Because more and more people are flying Springfield, 12.1% more seats have been added to fly out compared to this time last year. The airport doesn’t control when, how or where those planes go, but when passengers book flights out of SGF, they show airlines that the local market is thriving.

“The airport is excited to see significant increases in travelers and fuel sold, with the airport on track to have its biggest year ever,” said Brian Weiler, director of aviation. “The growth of our airport is a positive reflection of the growing economy in Southwest Missouri, as well as the first-class welcome and upgraded facilities we provide at the airport.”
 

10 years ago, the airport had a record year, with a total passenger count of 913,395. If growth continues, SGF could surpass 1.5 million passengers served in 2025, a milestone for SGF.

To meet the growing demand, the airport is under construction. By the end of 2026, SGF will complete approximately $35 million in construction projects. From 100,000-square-feet of flooring to 250 more parking spots, the airport is ensuring its facilities serve the needs of travelers.

 

