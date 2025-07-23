Springfield-Branson National Airport on track for record-breaking year

Halfway through 2025, the airport is on track for another record-breaking year at SGF.

The numbers year to date versus last year tell the story.



SGF YEAR TO DATE:

726,588 passengers, up 9.2%

417,671 available seats, up 12.1%

5,457 scheduled flights, up 10.9%

5,578,061 gallons of fuel sold, up 12.1%

The demand is strong, and the airport is growing. And bottom line, growth means more – for everyone.

Because more and more people are flying Springfield, 12.1% more seats have been added to fly out compared to this time last year. The airport doesn’t control when, how or where those planes go, but when passengers book flights out of SGF, they show airlines that the local market is thriving.

“The airport is excited to see significant increases in travelers and fuel sold, with the airport on track to have its biggest year ever,” said Brian Weiler, director of aviation. “The growth of our airport is a positive reflection of the growing economy in Southwest Missouri, as well as the first-class welcome and upgraded facilities we provide at the airport.”