Frontier Airlines Announces Return to Tulsa International Airport

Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) will make its return to Tulsa International Airport (TUL) this fall with the launch of nonstop service to Denver International Airport (DEN). The service, operating twice per week, will begin October 12, affordably connecting Oklahoma consumers to Frontier’s home state of Colorado and the many destinations it serves beyond.

To celebrate its return to Tulsa, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $39*.

“We are delighted to be back in Tulsa, offering area consumers our signature ultra-low fare travel to Denver,” said Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network and Operations Design, Frontier Airlines. “Whether planning a getaway to the Colorado Rockies, or enjoying a one-connection journey to dozens of destinations we serve from DEN, now is a better time than ever for travelers to experience Frontier’s convenience, comfort, and affordability.”