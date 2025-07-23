South Bend International Airport Announces New American Airlines Connection to Chicago O'Hare

South Bend International Airport (SBN) announced American Airlines will connect passengers to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) beginning October 6, 2025. The service will run four times daily, in both directions, on a luxury motorcoach operated by regional partner, The Landline Company.

The 35-seat motorcoach has many of the features customers expect from the first-class cabin of a regional jet, including in-seat power, Wi-Fi, plentiful legroom, and leather seats.

The travel experience:

Mobile Check-In – Begin online check-in 24 hours before departure, just like a flight. Arrive at SBN – Check your bags and clear TSA security conveniently at SBN. Boarding – Sit back, relax and enjoy the journey with comfortable amenities like complimentary Wi-Fi and in-seat power. Seamless Connections – Go to your connecting gate at ORD and board your flight. Your checked baggage will automatically be transferred to your next flight.

Tickets for travel from SBN to more than 150 destinations through ORD will be available for purchase at aa.com or American’s mobile app from July 21. Passengers will book as they always have by selecting SBN as the departing city and specifying the final destination. This new option offers the ability to easily connect to American’s global network over ORD from SBN. Customer can earn and redeem AAdvantage® miles on these services.

This marks American’s third hub to be served from SBN. Nonstop flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) began in June 2018. During the fall football season, American is also operating weekend flights to New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

“We know American Airlines-loyal passengers are driving to O’Hare for flights,” said Mike Daigle, CEO and executive director of South Bend International Airport. “These ‘flights’ offer greater flexibility for all travelers allowing the ability to make use of the drive time doing work or streaming on high-speed Wi-Fi while avoiding the headaches of traffic, parking, and long lines in Chicago. The airside-to-airside operation offers another option for passengers to get where they need to go conveniently from SBN.”

“American looks forward to welcoming travelers on this innovative service connecting South Bend with our Chicago O’Hare hub,” said Jordan Pack, American’s Director of Domestic Network Planning. “Customers can clear security and check their bags in SBN and head straight to their connecting flight in ORD all while earning AAdvantage® miles. Complementing our existing service, American is offering local residents comprehensive access to destinations around the world from Hawaii to Greece and everything in between.”