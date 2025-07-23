San Diego Airport Authority Procurement Department Wins Prestigious Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority) Procurement Department has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® (AEP) from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. (NPI). This year marks the Airport Authority’s 16th consecutive year receiving the AEP award.

“We are honored to be recognized with the AEP award,” said Kimberly Becker, CEO and President of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “This award highlights our airport’s continuous efforts to drive efficiency, transparency, and innovation. We are very proud of our Procurement team for earning this prestigious award for 16 years in a row.”

The AEP Award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership, and e-Procurement. The AEP program encourages the development of excellence as well as continued organizational improvement to earn the award annually.

The Airport Authority was one of 51 special districts in California to receive this award. Overall for 2025, there were 216 successful applicants including 85 cities, 48 counties, 23 special districts, 26 school districts, 15 higher education agencies, 7 state or provincial agencies and 12 others.

In addition to the National Procurement Institute, Inc. (NPI), the AEP is sponsored by the California Association of Public Procurement Officials (CAPPO), Canadian Public Procurement Council / Conseil canadien des marchés publics (CPPC), Florida Association of Public Procurement Officials (FAPPO), Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), National Association of Educational Procurement (NAEP), NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement and Texas Public Purchasing Association (TxPPA).

The AEP is supported by the Airport Purchasing Group (APG), AXIA Cooperative, GOVMVMT, NCPP The Professional Association for Cooperative Procurement, OMNIA Partners, Pavilion, Strategic Government Resources (SGR), Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council (SPLC), and the Universal Public Procurement Certification Council (UPPCC).