Gulf Air and The New Terminal One Announce Long-Term Strategic Partnership for JFK Airport Operations

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport have unveiled a long-term strategic partnership, positioning the airline for future growth following its momentous return to the United States and elevating the customer experience in New York City.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Gulf Air is returning to the United States on October 1, 2025, launching thrice-weekly nonstop service from Bahrain International Airport to JFK Airport’s existing Terminal 1 in anticipation of the debut of New Terminal One. Gulf Air’s new service, operated with Boeing 787-9 aircraft, will be the only nonstop flight connecting Bahrain with the United States and marks a historic return to JFK. Gulf Air will move its operations to New Terminal One in 2026 when the terminal’s first phase opens, marking another milestone in the airline’s transformation.

The airline’s new home at JFK Airport will elevate the travel experience for Gulf Air customers traveling to New York City, aligned with the carrier’s significant investment in fleet modernization and in-flight service. Gulf Air recently received the prestigious APEX Five Star Global Airline Award, in recognition of the carrier’s transformation and its dedication to customer service excellence. Global network connectivity continues to be a key focus of the airline, which added several new destinations to its route map in the past year.

“We congratulate Gulf Air on their resumption of service to the United States, and we are honored to be their long-term partner on this exciting new journey in New York City. Our teams share a dedicated commitment to creating an extraordinary guest experience for all who fly out of the New Terminal One, and we look forward to a long-lasting collaboration with our colleagues at Gulf Air,”

— Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer, The New Terminal One at JFK

“The move to New Terminal One at JFK marks a significant milestone in Gulf Air’s commitment to enhancing our global connectivity and delivering a superior travel experience. This modern facility aligns with our vision to provide our passengers with world-class service, greater comfort, and seamless connections. We are excited to be part of this transformative development at one of the world’s leading international gateways,”

— Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Group

Gulf Air is the latest airline that has selected the New Terminal One as its new home at JFK Airport, joining 15 other airlines that have committed to operating out of the state-of-the-art terminal:

Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, and China Airlines.