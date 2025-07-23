Outgoing Chicago Executive Airport Board Chairman Court Harris Recognized for Eight Years of Service

Court D. Harris, Chairman of the Chicago Executive Airport (CEA) Board since 2017, was honored at the airport’s July 16th board meeting for his years of service and dedication to growing and modernizing Illinois’ fourth busiest airport. An Illinois House resolution recognizing him was read and presented in person by Illinois Representative Tracy Katz Muhl.

“Court Harris’ thoughtful leadership, community partnership, and tireless service has ensured Chicago Executive Airport will continue to grow stronger, more connected, and better prepared in the future,” said Illinois Rep. Katz Muhl, as she shared the resolution with the board during Harris’ final meeting as chairman.

During his tenure, Harris ensured that the CEA maintained its commitment to being self-sustaining and generating revenue from users rather than burdening local taxpayers. He championed the long-term update of CEA’s master plan, confirming its future growth would be guided by a commitment to sustainability and being a good neighbor to surrounding communities. He secured multi-year FAA funding for the Residential Sound Insulation Program that provides noise-resistant windows and doors to residents free of charge. He also helped grow the airport's annual 5K event (Run the Runway) from 400 participants to more than 1,000, transforming it into a signature community event.

Harris’ leadership was pivotal in attracting the largest development in CEA’s history. The Sky Harbour Group will develop 25 acres on Milwaukee Avenue that will include more than 300,000 square feet of new aircraft hangar space. He also created the Airport Spotlight program which celebrates the dedication of individuals who contribute daily to the airport’s success.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Harris served in the U.S. Army for more than five years where he managed air base logistics in Afghanistan, ensured logistical support across Central Asia, managed multimillion-dollar budgets, and oversaw teams and assets.

Harris has been an active member of numerous organizations, including the Arlington Heights Police and Fire Commission, the board of directors of the West Point Society of Chicago, the St. Viator Alumni Association, the Council of 100 at The Bunker Incubator, the Chicago Sister Cities International Committee for Milan, the National Italian-American Foundation, Team RWB, the Knights of Columbus, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.