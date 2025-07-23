ADK Welcomes New Team Member, Chuck McFall, Ph.D., A.A.E., PMP, as Senior Consultant

ADK Consulting & Executive Search is pleased to announce the addition of Chuck McFall, Ph.D., A.A.E., PMP, to our team as Senior Consultant. With over 35 years of leadership and management experience, Mr. McFall is well-positioned to make a substantial impact in his new role.

Prior to joining ADK, Mr. McFall served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Information, Strategy and Administrative Officer for Raleigh Durham International Airport (RDU) for twelve years. His responsibilities included providing strategic leadership and visioning for all information technology, strategic and business planning, financial, communications and governmental affairs and risk, safety and insurance activities and services. Additionally, he was responsible for developing and implementing enterprise-wide organizational initiatives to increase staff efficiency, promote teamwork and improve performance.

Mr. McFall started his career at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and served in senior leadership roles in multiple organizations including nuclear plant construction, fossil plant operations and information technology services. He also served on and chaired numerous industry research and educational boards focused on the enablement of business objectives through process improvements and the utilization of information technologies. He received the Construction Industry Institute (CII) Distinguished Service award for his many contributions to the construction industry.

Chuck holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration, a Master’s degree in Organizational Behavior and an Executive Leadership Certificate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has achieved professional certifications as an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) and as a Project Management Professional (PMP). He also has served on multiple steering committees and work groups with ACI-NA.