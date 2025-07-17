Houston Airports, Intuitive Machines finalize deal to grow operations at Houston Spaceport

Houston Airports and Intuitive Machines (IM) are deepening their long-term partnership with the approval of Amendment No. 1 to the aerospace company’s ground lease at the Houston Spaceport at Ellington Airport (EFD).



The amendment, approved July 16, by Mayor John Whitmire and the Houston City Council, adds 3 acres of land to Intuitive Machines’ existing site and extends the lease term from 20 to 25 years. This will pave the way for a $12 million expansion that includes new production, testing and support facilities tied to future commercial and government contracts.



"I want to shout out to Intuitive Machines about everything they’re doing at the Houston Spaceport. It’s exciting to see them expand. We’re starting to reach a critical mass out there—more and more aerospace companies want to be at the Spaceport because that’s where innovation is happening,” said Fred Flinkinger, who represents District E on the Houston City Council. “It’s a great sign of momentum, and we’re proud to have them here in Houston."



This expansion builds on the momentum Intuitive Machines established in September 2023, when the company opened its 105,572-square-foot Lunar Production and Operations Center at the Houston Spaceport. That facility—equipped with mission control rooms, clean rooms, R&D labs, a spacecraft assembly floor and a flame range for propulsion testing—serves as a headquarters for IM’s space technology and infrastructure services. The company’s first lunar lander, Odysseus, was shipped from the Spaceport in 2023 to complete the first soft lunar landing by the U.S. since Apollo 17.



“This agreement reinforces Houston’s leadership in space innovation,” said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. “We’re building infrastructure and supporting the next era of lunar and deep space exploration, right here at Houston Spaceport. This partnership represents the forward-thinking development that fuels job creation and drives long-term economic growth.”



Since 2019, Intuitive Machines has increased its workforce by over 130%, reflecting rapid growth in the commercial space sector. As part of its commitment to developing local talent, the company has welcomed 20 San Jacinto College students as interns or employees, with five alumni now serving in full-time roles. As Intuitive Machines continues to grow, its latest expansion could lead to an increase in Houston-based job opportunities.



When complete, the expansion will add specialized facilities designed to serve commercial and government clients across a broad range of contracts, along with expanded parking, utilities and production space to allow for a growing number of contracted space systems.



The City’s support of Intuitive Machines reflects a broader commitment to building a thriving aerospace ecosystem. A Houston Airports economic impact study, completed in 2024, estimates that Ellington Airport (EFD) and the Houston Spaceport generate $2 billion annually and support more than 8,500 jobs.