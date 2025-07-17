McCarthy Building Companies Awarded New Gen A&B Concourses Project at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

McCarthy Building Companies has been awarded the next major phase of Reno-Tahoe International Airport’s (RNO) historic MoreRNO Infrastructure Program—the construction of the airport’s New Gen A&B Concourses. This transformative work is the largest capital project in the airport’s history and marks a critical step in preparing RNO to meet the needs of modern travelers, replacing aging facilities with forward-thinking design, advanced amenities, and sustainable infrastructure.

McCarthy previously delivered the newly completed and expanded Ticketing Hall at RNO—Phase One of the MoreRNO program—and brings its national aviation expertise and collaborative approach to this next milestone project.

The New Gen A&B Concourse project has a pre-approved $650 million budget, backed by a 10-year airline agreement. Signatory airlines serving RNO have committed to financially supporting the project, demonstrating strong industry confidence in RNO’s future and the region’s continued growth.

“At its core, this project is about serving the people of our community,” said Daren Griffin, President and CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “As our region continues to grow, so do the expectations and needs of the travelers who depend on RNO. The New Gen A&B Concourses are a critical step toward building the airport our region deserves—modern, efficient, and welcoming. We’re excited to partner once again with McCarthy, whose team understands the importance of this work and shares our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for every passenger who comes through our doors.”

Designed to serve the next 40 years of passenger travel in northern Nevada, the new concourses will replace the current B and C concourses with significantly larger, brighter, and more efficient spaces. Travelers can expect more seating, enhanced natural light, integrated travel technologies, and an expanded variety of dining and retail options. A new Centralized Utility Plant (CUP), designed with sustainability at its core, will power the larger concourses more efficiently, aligning with RNO’s vision for a resilient and future-ready facility.

“The New Gen A&B Concourses represent a generational investment in regional connectivity, and McCarthy is proud to play a key role in bringing this bold vision to life,” said Mark Crosby, Vice President of Aviation. “We’re honored to continue our partnership with RNO and contribute McCarthy’s national aviation expertise to improving the passenger experience in northern Nevada.”

Other projects currently underway include baggage handling improvements at Harry Reid International Airport, a new terminal at Sky Harbor International Airport, and terminal building upgrades and improvements at SFO International Airport, McCarthy is at the forefront of advancing traveler improvements across the country. The firm is a recognized national leader in aviation construction, with a track record of delivering complex projects through collaborative planning, sustainability-driven design, and operational excellence.

The New Gen A&B Concourse project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2026 and will be constructed with the least disruption possible to active airport operations.