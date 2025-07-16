Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Makes Key Leadership Appointments

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) announced a series of strategic promotions within its leadership team, advancing key individuals who have demonstrated outstanding performance and a deep commitment to the Authority’s mission. These appointments further strengthen MNAA’s ability to lead, manage, and direct the growth and expansion of both Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, and John C. Tune Airport®, also known as JWN®.
“We are proud to recognize and elevate these exceptional leaders,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA. “Each individual has contributed significantly to our success, and these well-earned promotions reflect our confidence in their continued leadership as we move forward.”
Leadership Promotions:
- Josh Powell, formerly Assistant Vice President, Airline and Government Relations, has been promoted to Vice President, Airline and Government Relations
Josh Powell joined the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority in April 2008 and now serves as the Vice President of Airline and Government Relations. In this role, Powell leads the Airport’s Airline Affairs team and Air Service Development efforts. He also serves as a liaison to local businesses and city, county, and state officials on behalf of MNAA.
Powell’s leadership in Air Service Development has resulted in nearly a dozen new airlines beginning service at BNA, and the number of nonstop destinations has increased from 53 to 114 (August 2025) – an all-time record for BNA. This historic growth includes newly launched transoceanic routes to Dublin, Ireland, and Reykjavík, Iceland—marking a major milestone in BNA’s international reach.
Powell, a Middle Tennessee native, earned a Bachelor of Science in aerospace administration from Middle Tennessee State University and is an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) with the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).
- Kristy Bork, formerly Assistant Vice President, Finance, has been promoted to Vice President, Finance
Kristy Bork has been promoted to Vice President of Finance at MNAA. In her role, she oversees the organization’s treasury, budget and accounting operations, ensuring adherence to all applicable laws, board policy directives and investment guidelines.
Bork brings more than a decade of experience in airport finance and administration. Prior to joining MNAA in March 2022, she served as the Assistant Director of Aviation for Finance and Administration at Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF). There, she led the airport’s business office, managed monthly tenant billing and oversaw the airport’s IT team. Earlier in her career, she worked as an Internal Auditor for the City of Springfield, Missouri.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a Master of Accountancy from Missouri State University. Bork is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) with the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).
- Randy Dorsten, formerly Assistant Vice President, Human Resources, has been promoted to Vice President, Human Resources
Randy Dorsten has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources. He joined the Authority in June 2023, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his previous role as Chief Human Resources Officer at OneGI, a national leader in gastroenterology services. Prior to that, he served as Assistant Vice President of HR Strategy and Planning at HCA Healthcare.
Dorsten earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Kansas. He is also a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.
- Chris Saunders, formerly Manager, Airline Affairs & Air Service Development, has been promoted to Director, Airline Affairs
Chris Saunders has been promoted to Director of Airline Affairs, marking a significant milestone in a career that spans over 17 years of dedicated aviation service. Since joining MNAA in August 2009, Chris has played an integral role in shaping the BNA's growth, previously serving as Manager of Airline Affairs & Air Service Development.
In his current role, Saunders leads the management of airline agreements, leases and service licenses, and plays a critical role in the development, analysis, negotiation and implementation of business plans, proposals, contracts and agreements that drive the Authority’s growth.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management, a Master of Business Administration, both from Middle Tennessee State University, and is a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). He is also actively working toward his Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) accreditation, further underscoring his commitment to professional growth and industry leadership.
Outside of the airport, Saunders resides in Murfreesboro with his wife of 15 years, Megan, and their two sons, Tyler and Logan.
- Brice Latham, formerly Manager, Construction, has been promoted to Director, Construction
Brice Latham has been promoted to Director of Construction where he will lead implementation of the capital improvement program for JWN and BNA. In this role, he is responsible for delivering all construction projects and ensuring program activities are executed within scope, schedule and budget with minimal impact to airport operations.
Prior to joining MNAA in October 2022, Latham managed projects at several esteemed institutions including Walt Disney World Parks and Resorts, Universal Parks and Resorts and Amazon.com. A professional engineer with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Central Florida, and a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), Latham contributes more than a decade of design development and construction management experience to MNAA.
In 2021, he traveled with Southwest Airlines® on its inaugural return flight from Destin–Fort Walton Beach to Nashville—an experience he now sees as a subtle nod to the path his career would follow.
- Brandon Painter, formerly Manager, Real Estate Affairs, has been promoted to Director, Real Estate
Brandon Painter has been promoted to Director of Real Estate at MNAA, where he now leads strategic and operational oversight for real estate efforts at BNA, JWN and the MNAA Properties Corporation (MPC).
Painter brings nearly 20 years of experience across multiple sectors including student housing, multifamily, commercial, medical, industrial and aviation real estate. He manages land development, lease negotiations, tenant and government relations, and economic partnerships to support MNAA’s growth and long-term planning. He also directs real estate solicitations such as requests for proposals (RFP) and requests for qualifications (RFQ) and ensures alignment with MNAA's strategic goals.
Prior to joining MNAA in July 2023, Painter held roles as leasing agent, property manager, asset manager and director across a variety of public and private institutions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Kentucky, where he completed his studies after attending Georgetown College on a football scholarship. He also holds a Tennessee affiliate broker’s license and is a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).
These promotions align with MNAA’s ongoing investment in leadership development and its strategic vision for long-term excellence. As BNA continues to serve millions of travelers annually and executes one of the largest capital improvement programs in its history, the Authority remains focused on cultivating internal talent to help lead the airport into its next era of service, innovation and growth.