Michael Nelson Appointed as Airport Manager for Cape Cod Gateway Airport

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation industry, announced it has completed its Airport Manager search for The Cape Cod Gateway Airport Commission (CCGA). Michael Nelson, who has been serving as Interim Airport Manager, will be responsible for continuing to lead the safe, efficient, and financially sound operation of Cape Cod Gateway Airport (HYA). Mr. Nelson will oversee a wide network of aviation and non-aviation tenants.

Mr. Nelson brings over 33 years of diverse airport, air traffic control, district leadership and management experience to this position. He joined The Cape Cod Gateway Airport Commission in March 2025 to serve as Interim Assistant Airport Manager and was then named Interim Airport Manager. Previously, he was an Air Traffic Manager for Midwest Air Traffic Control Service, Inc. at CCGA. He has also held various positions at the Federal Aviation Administration, including Air Traffic Manager and District Manager Operations.

“This is a thrilling opportunity to work with many amazing airport and town people,” said Mr. Nelson. “The challenges and learning opportunities are unlimited, including creating a better environment for the CCGA team, stakeholders, and customers. Building on past, present, and new relationships is awesome and provides many opportunities to make a positive difference. And put simply, to be part of something great!”

Mr. Nelson holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Vermont. He is a certified Airport Security Coordinator (ASC) through the American Association of Airport Executives.