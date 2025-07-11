Now Open: Escape Lounges at Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa International Airport celebrated the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Escape Lounge, marking the grand opening of this premium amenity for all travelers. Operated by CAVU, Escape Lounges offers guests a relaxing, all-inclusive space to enjoy before their flight.

All passengers traveling through Tulsa International Airport will be able to access the airport lounge, regardless of airline, point status, or credit card in hand. Guests have the option to pre-book their experience online via escapelounges.com for $45 per person, or to pay $60 for entry at the door on arrival.

Once within the lounge, guests will be able to enjoy a freshly prepared, chef-curated menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner, changing seasonally to highlight local flavors and cater to various dietary requirements. Guests can also take advantage of complimentary hot and cold beverages, including from local brewer American Solera.

The lounge, which is located to the immediate left, directly after security, will be open daily from 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., and will also provide:

Power outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi, and up-to-date flight information

Digital library with more than 7,000 publications from 120-plus countries, courtesy of PressReader

“It’s a proud moment to officially welcome Escape Lounges to Tulsa International Airport,” said Daniel Regan, Director of Real Estate and Business Development at Tulsa International Airport. “The Escape Lounges team has been a fantastic partner throughout the process, and we’re especially grateful for their investment in TUL and their commitment to incorporating Tulsa-based products into the lounge experience. This is a long-awaited amenity for our travelers, and we’re excited to offer a premium space where they can relax and recharge before their flights.”

“We’re delighted to bring Escape Lounges to Tulsa International Airport. We invite all passengers to come and enjoy the locally inspired space, the chef-curated menu and relax in the vibrant, social hub before they fly,” said Matt Etchells, Experiences Director at CAVU, parent company of Escape Lounges.

Escape Lounges will also offer complimentary access to American Express Centurion®, American Express Platinum®, American Express Business Platinum®, American Express Corporate Platinum®, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve* and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business Card* members, as well as Priority Pass and DragonPass, among others.