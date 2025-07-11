Conrac Solutions Names Joshua Blum as Chief Executive Officer

Conrac Solutions, one of the national leaders in the development, finance, and operations of consolidated rent-a-car facilities (ConRACs), today announced the appointment of Joshua Blum as CEO, effective July 7, 2025. He succeeds outgoing CEO Manuel Zafra Solas, who will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors. Conrac Solutions is owned by independent investor, developer, and long-term asset manager of sustainable infrastructure, Meridiam.

"Josh brings the requisite expertise and vision to lead Conrac Solutions into an exciting new chapter,” said Omri Gainsburg, Meridiam’s Chief Operating Officer, Americas. “We’re delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to working with him to advance the company’s growth and continue to deliver long-term impact to the U.S. airport infrastructure sector.”

Blum brings more than 20 years of experience in creating public-private partnerships, developing airport infrastructure, and real estate. He previously served as vice president of real estate & concessions at The Hertz Corporation, where he oversaw strategy for the company’s airport and off-airport real estate portfolio and led major development initiatives, including the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure and ConRACs at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport.

“I’m pleased to join Conrac Solutions and build on the company’s strong foundation,” said Blum. “The team has a clear vision and a proven model for delivering value to airports, the rental car industry, and the ground transportation sector, and I look forward to working together to expand those efforts.”

In his role as CEO, Blum will oversee the company’s strategy and operations across its national portfolio of ConRAC facilities and airport mobility projects, guiding project delivery and partnership development with the rental car industry and airports.

Blum holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Illinois and a Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law, and brings a strong background in complex negotiations, project delivery, and long-term infrastructure planning.