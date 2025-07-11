Appleton International Airport Announces New Hires

Appleton International Airport's Flight Center appoints Robert Woods as General Manager and Aaron Mlaker as Operations Supervisor. Woods brings 20+ years of airline industry experience, while Mlaker has a background in aviation management and operations.
July 11, 2025
2 min read
Appleton International Airport
Appleton International Airport officials announce two new hires at the Appleton Flight Center. The facility serves private aircraft and charter flights with guest services, fuel/maintenance for private aircraft, and hangars

 

Robert Woods has been named General Manager at the flight center. In this role he will be responsible for operational oversight, customer experience and tenant relations, strategic and business development, and working collaboratively with operations staff at the Appleton International Airport. He has more than 20 years of experience in the airline industry with a background in commercial flight operations, charter flight operations, and is a licensed Aircraft Dispatcher from the Federal Aviation Administration. Woods is retired from the United States Marine Corps where he was a licensed air traffic controller, recruiter and air traffic control instructor.

 

Aaron Mlaker has been named operations supervisor at the flight center. In this role he will be responsible for overseeing operations including safety compliance, ground handling, flight schedules, aircraft service, and working collaboratively with operations staff at the Appleton International Airport. Mlaker has a background in airline operations and maintenance and earned a degree in aviation management and operations. He also served in the United States Air Force where he served as a tactical aircraft maintenance crew chief.

