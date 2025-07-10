United Airlines Expands Nonstop Service to Dominica



The Discover Dominica Authority announced that United Airlines will expand its nonstop service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM), with a second weekly flight launching October 29, 2025. The new Wednesday service complements the existing Saturday flight and offers travelers increased flexibility to book three-, four- or seven-night escapes to Dominica for the upcoming winter travel season.

"The addition of a second non-stop flight from New York to Dominica opens the door for even more travelers to experience the natural beauty, adventure, and warm hospitality that defines our island,” said Hon. Denise Charles-Pemberton, Dominica’s Minister of Tourism. “The tri-state area has long been one of our most important U.S. markets, and we’re excited to make it even easier for visitors from this region to discover all that Dominica has to offer."

Following the successful launch of United Airlines’ inaugural non-stop service in February, demand for travel to Dominica has soared, solidifying its status as a must-visit destination in the Caribbean. The expanded service comes as Dominica experiences a wave of growth, investment and innovation. In December, the island will debut the world’s longest detachable cable car, spanning more than four miles and connecting the Roseau Valley to the iconic Boiling Lake in just 20 minutes – transforming a six-hour hike into an accessible rainforest experience. Additionally, multiple new hotels and resorts are slated to open through 2026, significantly increasing the island’s hotel offerings and further enhancing the visitor experience.

The launch of this new flight comes just in time for Dominica’s winter travel season, supporting the destination’s upcoming winter campaign, which will feature special offers and curated experiences for travelers escaping the cold. More details about the campaign will be shared soon

To learn more about Dominica, visit www.discoverdominica.com. Direct flights from New York/Newark to Dominica can be booked at united.com or via the United app.