Plaza Premium Lounge Celebrates its Ninth Consecutive Victory as the “World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge” at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Plaza Premium Lounge, the world’s first independent airport lounge brand and the largest global independent lounge network under Plaza Premium Group, received the "World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge" Award at the prestigious World Airline Awards 2025 by Skytrax, often referred to as the "Oscars of the aviation industry."

This marks the group’s ninth consecutive victory since 2016—a remarkable achievement that underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence. A total of five Plaza Premium Lounges secured top rankings this year.

Plaza Premium Lounge Rome at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport has successfully retained its title as the “World’s Best Independent Lounge,” building on its victories in 2023 and 2024. Plaza Premium Lounges at London Heathrow Airport (Terminal 4), Dubai International Airport, Helsinki Airport and Plaza Premium First at Hong Kong International Airport ranked fifth, eighth, thirteenth and nineteenth respectively.

Mr. Song Hoi See, Founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group said: “Receiving this prestigious award for the ninth consecutive year is an absolute honor. We are deeply grateful to Skytrax, our airport and business partners, and our customers for their ongoing support. I am incredibly proud of our teams; this award is a testament to their hard work, passion, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional airport hospitality to travellers every day. Since introducing the world’s first independent airport lounge concept 27 years ago, we have continuously evolved to enhance the airport experience by putting passengers’ needs first. We remain committed to making travel better, focusing on customer experience, sustainability and innovation.”



“We believe lounges are your destination before departure, and it is important to offer experiences that passengers can emotionally resonate with. That’s why we introduced the "Proudly Local" experience last year at Plaza Premium Lounges, now active in 13 locations, including our Top 10 Skytrax-ranked lounges in Rome, London, and Dubai. This initiative connects global travelers with unique stories and offerings from independent artisans and producers, transforming our lounges into cultural gateways that celebrate the places they serve.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: "We congratulate Plaza Premium on winning the World's Best Independent Airport Lounge operator award for an incredible ninth consecutive year, which is a truly fabulous achievement. The highest ranked Plaza Premium lounge in 2025 is at Rome Fiumicino Airport, and the Plaza Premium management and staff should be very proud of this very high recognition from customers."