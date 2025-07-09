Casper / Natrona County International Airport Records 9,819 Enplanements in June

Casper / Natrona County International Airport saw a 7% increase in enplaned passengers for June, the highest since 1987. Airport Director is optimistic about future air service opportunities.
July 9, 2025

Casper / Natrona County International Airport announced that 9,819 enplaned passengers (passengers getting on aircraft) used the airport in June. The June number is a 7% increase compared to June of 2024 and the highest enplanement total for the month of June since 1987.

“We are excited that the passenger numbers continue to increase,” said Glenn Januska, Airport Director. “We think there are more opportunities for air service in our market and continue to pursue those opportunities.”

