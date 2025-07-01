ADK Consulting & Executive Search Named to Hunt Scanlon’s 2025 Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms

ADK Consulting & Executive Search has been recognized in Hunt Scanlon’s 2025 Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms. This annual guide features the nation’s most prominent and in-demand recruiting firms, offering insights into emerging industry trends and serving as a trusted resource for talent leaders seeking strategic recruitment partners.

“We are honored to be included among this distinguished group of executive search firms,” said Doug Kuelpman, President and CEO of ADK. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and expertise of our exceptional team. Their commitment to delivering outstanding service continues to drive our clients’ success.”

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, ADK has grown into a national leader in executive recruitment. The firm’s early achievements in placing transformational leaders have not only strengthened client organizations but also made a lasting impact on their communities. Many of these placements have gone on to influence policy at the national level and are regarded as top leaders in their fields.

Today, ADK is considered the largest talent search firm in the U.S. airport industry based on the total number of CEO and C-suite searches performed annually for airports. In addition to recruitment, the firm provides organizational development consulting and comprehensive compensation studies for airports nationwide.

ADK has also expanded its reach across sectors, recruiting senior leadership talent for public and private organizations, from small enterprises to Fortune 100 companies, throughout the U.S., Canada, Turks & Caicos, and global firms with operations in the United States.

