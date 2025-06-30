Saskatoon Launches First Nonstop Service to Halifax With WestJet

Saskatoon travelers now have a new reason to celebrate summer travel, as WestJet’s inaugural non-stop flight from Saskatoon (YXE) to Halifax (YHZ) officially took off. The seasonal service, announced in April, strengthens Saskatoon’s air service connectivity and opens a new direct gateway to both the charm of Atlantic Canada and the excitement of European destinations.

“With WestJet’s continuing dedication to our community, we celebrate this new route to Halifax that will provide more choice and flexibility to travelers, while supporting economic growth and tourism in Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan,” says Stephen Maybury, President and CEO of Saskatoon Airport Authority. “The addition of Halifax as YXE’s newest non-stop destination is another step forward in delivering world-class service through our vision to be Canada’s most valued airport experience.”

The new weekly non-stop flight to Halifax will operate every Saturday from June 28 to September 30, providing a convenient seasonal option for leisure and business travelers alike. WestJet’s expanded service also enables travelers to seamlessly connect from Halifax to international destinations including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Edinburg, London (Gatwick), and Paris.

WestJet service between Saskatoon and Halifax is a meaningful step in strengthening regional air service, supporting tourism and driving economic growth across the region,” said Mike Perkins, WestJet Senior Manager, Airport Affairs. “WestJet is proud to be Saskatoon’s airline of choice, and we will continue to make progress that helps the community connect to the destinations that matter most to them, just like we did here with service to beautiful Atlantic Canada.

For flight schedules and booking information, visit www.westjet.com or contact your travel provider.