ADK Partners with Kern County, CA, to Recruit Director of Airports

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation/airport industry, announced it has completed its nationwide search for the Director of Airports for Kern County, California. The Kern County Board of Supervisors has selected Bill LaManque as the next Director of Kern County Airports, effective July 12, 2025.

Mr. LaManque brings more than three decades of aviation expertise to Kern County, with a distinguished background that spans airport planning, operations, business development, and flight instruction. Most recently, he served as a Senior Planner for the Virginia Department of Aviation, where he oversaw state airport projects and managed budgets for 31 airports across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“I am excited to join this dedicated airport team and to work closely with the community, local businesses, and all county departments,” said Mr. LaManque. “Together, we can build on the strong foundation already in place to expand the regional economic impact of our airports, create new workforce development opportunities, and ensure that every corner of Kern County is well-served by our aviation system. Everyone in Kern County has been very welcoming and I am eager to get started.”

Previously, Mr. LaManque served as the Business Development Director at Newport News Williamsburg Airport. There he played a key role in updating the airport’s master plan and launching a local marketing program to support businesses and community organizations. Mr. LaManque also has more than 20 years of experience as a flight instructor and commercial pilot.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Christopher Newport University and an MBA from Longwood University. He is a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives.