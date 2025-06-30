PSP Earns Strong ‘A’ Credit Rating from S&P Global

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) has once again earned a strong ‘A’ rating from S&P Global Ratings, a national agency that evaluates the financial health of public infrastructure like airports, schools, and cities.

This rating applies to the airport’s passenger facility charge (PFC) revenue bonds, a key funding tool that helps pay for airport infrastructure projects like terminal upgrades, baggage system improvements, and future enhancements to support international travel. It confirms PSP is in a solid position to move capital projects forward using airport-generated revenue, and not local tax dollars.

“This rating is more than a financial milestone—it’s a signal to our community, airline partners, and federal stakeholders that Palm Springs International Airport is healthy, growing, and ready for the future,” said Victoria Carpenter, PSP’s Airport Administration Manager. “Our responsible approach to managing resources means we can keep improving the airport experience while protecting public dollars.”

In its latest report, S&P Global highlighted several key strengths that contributed to the rating:

Record Passenger Levels: PSP ended fiscal year 2024 with 1.63 million enplanements—approximately 128% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019—with year-to-date 2025 enplanements tracking even higher.

Strong Financial Management: The airport’s coverage of debt obligations remains well above required thresholds, while overall debt has declined from $20.7 million to $14.1 million since 2020.

Experienced Leadership: The airport’s management team earned praise for clean federal compliance and strategic oversight of long-term infrastructure planning.

With construction on the horizon—including a new rental car facility, terminal modernization, and expanded international service capabilities—the reaffirmed credit rating strengthens PSP’s ability to access affordable financing while delivering improvements that benefit travelers and the regional economy.