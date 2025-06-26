Allegiant Travel Company Receives Skytrax Award for Best Low-Cost Airline in North America

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has been named 2025's Best Low-Cost Airline in North America by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization. This is the second consecutive year Allegiant has won this award.

The Las Vegas-based airline received the recognition during Skytrax's World Airline Awards ceremony held at the Paris Air Show in June. Known as the "Oscars of aviation," the ceremony recognizes airlines around the world for outstanding customer service.

"It's such an honor to receive this award once again," said Allegiant's Chief Executive Officer & President, Gregory C. Anderson. "We strive to provide our customers with a seamless, comfortable and convenient travel experience, and this recognition validates our efforts. As a leisure focused airline, our unique business model bridges the gap in connecting small-to-medium sized cities to premier vacation destinations. This accolade is a testament to the hard work of our team members and acknowledges Allegiant's long history of providing exceptional service at unbeatable value for our customers."

Founded with the mission to make air travel more accessible and convenient, Allegiant's unique business strategy continues to reshape the U.S. leisure travel industry. Allegiant's network of all-nonstop flights, serving communities often overlooked by other carriers, has been a key differentiator that separates the airline from others.

"Allegiant's back-to-back recognition as North America's best low-cost airline is a testament to its customer-focused approach. Passengers have highlighted the airline's commitment to providing reliable, value-driven service tailored for leisure travelers," said CEO of Skytrax, Edward Plaisted.

To determine the winners, Skytrax conducted the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey – collecting sentiment about airlines from travelers across the world, with 22.3 million surveys counted in the 2025 results. Research for the 2025 World Airline Awards was conducted between September 2024 and May 2025.

The World Airline Awards included survey participation from over 100 customer nationalities. Survey entries were screened to identify IP and user information, with all duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted. Over 325 airlines are featured in the results.

