Porter Airlines Announces New Sun Destinations for Winter Travel

Porter Airlines is announcing its first flights to sun destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Costa Rica this winter. Travellers can choose from five destinations and 13 routes originating from Toronto Pearson International Airport, Ottawa International Airport and John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.



The line-up of destinations includes Cancun, Mexico (CUN), Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR), Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS), Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (GCM), and Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR).



“These are Porter’s first routes outside of our longtime presence throughout Canada and the U.S., and we’re starting off in a big way by introducing five distinctly different destinations,” said Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines. “This is a significant development for anyone who wants to fly with Porter to more places and experience our award-winning service that focuses on making flying enjoyable for economy travellers. Recognizing that many passengers prefer Porter’s approach to economy travel, we have seen other Canadian airlines mimic our unique service in other regions where we already fly, such as by adding free beer and wine, and we anticipate that our competitors will do it again as we enter new sun destinations. But our loyal passengers know that the feeling of flying Porter can’t be matched. It’s intangible elements, like our caring people and generous service, that continue setting us apart. That’s why people love Porter, and why they are going to enjoy flying with us to the sun.”



The initial winter schedule is below.

To From Peak weekly departures Start date



Cancun Toronto Pearson 7 Nov. 5, 2025 Ottawa 3 Dec. 17 , 2025 Hamilton 4 Dec. 17, 2025



Puerto Vallarta Toronto Pearson 3 Nov. 14, 2025 Ottawa 2 Dec. 13, 2025 Hamilton 2 Dec. 18, 2025



Nassau Toronto Pearson 7 Nov. 26, 2025 Ottawa 1 Dec. 13, 2025 Hamilton 2 Dec. 14, 2025 Grand Cayman Toronto Pearson 3 Dec. 16, 2025 Ottawa 1 Dec. 19, 2025 Liberia Toronto Pearson 3 Dec. 4, 2025 Ottawa 2 Dec. 17, 2025

Flights to Costa Rica and Grand Cayman remain subject to receipt of government approval.



Porter is the only airline offering service from Ottawa to Grand Cayman and Liberia, as well as Hamilton to Puerto Vallarta and Nassau.



The schedule complements Air Transat’s network in the region - as Porter’s joint venture partner, this provides travellers additional choice for destinations, travel dates and flight frequency. VIPorter loyalty program members can redeem their VIPorter points for travel on Porter and Air Transat flights to sun markets for as low as 10,000 points one way.



Passengers will travel in style with Porter’s elevated economy experience onboard the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. With a two-by-two configuration, there are no middle seats on any Porter flight. Complimentary Canadian premium snacks, and free beer and wine, served in glassware, are included in every fare. Passengers also enjoy free, fast WiFi, with speeds capable of supporting the use of multiple devices and the ability to curate your own entertainment through personal streaming subscriptions. Priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fare or for purchase à la carte with PorterClassic.



Full schedule details can be found at www.flyporter.com.