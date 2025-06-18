Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Completes International Arrivals Improvements Project

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is proud to announce the completion of the International Arrivals Improvements Project, marking the first significant project under the airport’s ambitious Journey With AUS expansion program to open to the traveling public.



This milestone project delivers significant enhancements to the Barbara Jordan Terminal’s International Arrivals area and Baggage Claim area, supporting AUS’s mission to modernize, streamline, and expand infrastructure to meet the Central Texas region’s fast-growing domestic and international travel demand.



“This project is a defining example of how we’re shaping the future of air travel in Austin,” said Ghizlane Badawi, Chief Executive Officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “The enhancements to our international arrivals experience significantly improve efficiency and comfort for passengers today while laying the foundation for a more globally connected and passenger-focused airport of tomorrow. It’s just the beginning of what the Journey With AUS expansion program will deliver for our community, our passengers, our partners, and our stakeholders.”



The improvements add 20,600 square feet of additional space, including expanded passenger queuing areas, new baggage claim carousels, and upgraded processing facilities for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The result is a more efficient, spacious, and comfortable experience for international travelers arriving in Austin.



Key features of the International Arrivals Improvements project include:

Baggage Carousels 6 and 7: Dual-use carousels that serve both international and domestic flights, improving baggage operations flexibility.

Oversized Baggage Carousel 8: A dedicated carousel for international arrivals that can handle oversized luggage, eliminating the need for manual handling.

Expanded Queuing and Processing Areas: More space and improved passenger flow throughout the international arrivals area, reducing wait times and crowding during peak arrival times.

These improvements were designed to maximize flexibility within the terminal’s existing footprint, ensuring AUS can accommodate multiple international flights arriving simultaneously with improved efficiency.



The project represents an investment of approximately $13.8 million, funded through traditional airport development sources, including airport cash reserves, airport revenues, and revenue bond proceeds.



Project Partners include:

Prime Contractor: Whiting-Turner

Designer: Gensler

This project is the first significant project completed in the Journey With AUS program, a multi-year strategic investment plan designed to help expand AUS’s infrastructure while maintaining the high-quality travel experience passengers expect. While this near-term improvement will significantly reduce wait times for arriving international travelers, more improvements to expand international capacity and baggage claim will be made through the new Arrivals and Departures Hall project, currently in design, and future Barbara Jordan Terminal renovations over the next 5 years.



For more information about the Journey With AUS Expansion Program and upcoming improvements, visit Austintexas.gov/AUSJourney.