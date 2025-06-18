Future of Work Events Announces Inaugural Executive Women's Symposium in Chicago

Future of Work Events proudly presents the inaugural Executive Women's Symposium, an immersive, two-day experience in Chicago designed to empower executive women and advance inclusive leadership in the evolving workplace.

As women continue to ascend in leadership roles — now holding 10.4% of Fortune 500 CEO positions and 29% of C-suite roles — this symposium aims to address the persistent challenges they face. The event will bring together trailblazers, change-makers, and rising leaders to champion the advancement of women in leadership.

Event Highlights:

Keynote Speaker: A visionary leader driving innovation and transformative change in the future of work.

Executive Evaluation Experience: Interactive, competency-based exercises providing personalized insights into each participant’s strengths and areas for development.

Panel Discussions: Featuring accomplished leaders on navigating challenges, driving innovation, and amplifying women’s leadership in the future of work.

Workshops and Training Sessions: Led by expert facilitators focusing on professional development.

Collaborative Working Group Sessions: Opportunities for participants to ideate solutions and co-create actionable goals for advancement.

Event Details:

Dates: August 7–8, 2025

Location: Chicago, IL

Tickets: Secure your spot today and join the movement shaping the next era of executive leadership.

This symposium is designed for executives who are shaping the future of work by driving innovation, fostering inclusive workplaces, and redefining leadership. Whether you’re a seasoned executive or a rising star, this symposium offers a collaborative and empowering environment to gain insight, share challenges, and build a blueprint for long-term leadership success.