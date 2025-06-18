Oakland Airport Welcomes Three New Local Retail Stores

Three new locally-themed retail stores have recently opened at Oakland Airport (OAK) as the airport continues to roll out its refreshed retail program. The new stores include Roll East, Oakland Supply Co., and Lake Merritt Essentials, all open just in time to serve summer travelers. Seven new retail stores are now open at OAK, with a total of 16 expected to be in operation by the end of the year.

“We are pleased to announce that seven stores have now opened under our new retail program,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon. “It is great to see all the local vendors being featured in our new stores, allowing our passengers to feel the spirit of the Bay Area when they shop OAK. We look forward to the nine more retail openings that are still to come.”

Roll East

Roll East is a news and convenience store located in Terminal 1 between gates 10 and 12. Inspired by the Township Commons at Brooklyn Basin, the store offers an assortment of healthy and locally sourced snacks and beverages, travel and tech accessories, souvenirs, and gifts. The store is operated by Marshall Retail Group/WHSmith. Roll East is open daily from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Lake Merritt Essentials

Lake Merrit Essentials is located in Terminal 1 by Gate 1. The store is inspired by Lake Merritt in Oakland, CA. It offers a variety of goods including snacks, beverages, electronics, health and beauty products, and more. Self-checkout is available, providing a convenient “scan, pay, and go” experience for travelers. The space is accented by “A Sunny Day at Lake Merritt,” a mural by Oakland artist, Rachel Martin. Lake Merritt Essentials is operated by Paradies Lagardère and is open daily from 5:00 AM through 9:00 PM or until the last scheduled flight of the day.

Oakland Supply Co.

Located in Terminal 2 across from gate 22, Oakland Supply Co., created by Oaklandish, offers specialty crafted retail items ranging from leather goods, jewelry, apparel, books, and more. Shoppers can enjoy a variety of goods from prominently featured local businesses including Stash Candle Co. and the Weekend Store. The store is open daily from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM.