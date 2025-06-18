Mattison's City Grille Opens at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

Paradies Lagardère retains its commitment to partnering with local and regional dining options with the opening of Mattison’s City Grille in Concourse B of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) on Monday, June 16.

Mattison’s City Grille’s airport location is the latest extension of the Mattison Restaurant Group, which includes two Mattison’s City Grille locations in Sarasota and Bradenton, Mattison’s Forty-One in Sarasota and Mattison’s Catering.

“It is an honor to be part of the modernization at SRQ. The partnership between Mattison’s and Paradies Lagardère has been nothing short of amazing,” says Paul Mattison, executive chef and proprietor of Mattison's Restaurants and Catering. “Their team has gone to great lengths to ensure the brands are aligned for success. We look forward to welcoming our residents and visitors to experience the same level of food, service, and warm hospitality you have come to expect in all of our locations!”

Chef Paul Mattison has been at the helm of his restaurants since 2001, building a widely recognized brand that embraces the flavors of Florida’s Gulf Coast while also forging relationships with local vendors and growers like Oakes Farms, KX Seafood and Mermaid Spice Corporation. Signature entrees like rosemary honey-glazed salmon and the coconut lime curry bowl spotlight Mattison’s culinary creativity. Handhelds such as the Freebird firecracker chicken sandwich and the Main Street burger offer more casual options. Early birds to SRQ will have the opportunity to order from a brand-new breakfast menu featuring Mattison’s specially crafted Mediterranean Frittata or a Breakfast Club B.E.L.T with fried egg, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and firecracker aioli on toasted brioche.

The new location also features a lounge serving local craft beer and specialty cocktails, including the Perfect Pear Martini made with Beefeater Gin, St. Germain, pear puree and a touch of lemon.

Mattison’s City Grille entices travelers to stop in with a whimsical life-sized figure crafted by Sarasota-based sculptor Jack Dowd, who also created the “Fat Chef” sculpture that greets visitors to the downtown Sarasota location of Mattison’s City Grille. The full-service establishment serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For more information on Sarasota Bradenton International Airport’s retail and dining options, visit flysrq.com.