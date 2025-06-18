InfraSolutions by McFarland Johnson Expands AVIAS Software Suite with Launch of FLOW

InfraSolutions, a division of McFarland Johnson, today announced the launch of FLOW, an advanced terminal planning application developed to further expand the capabilities of the AVIAS™ airport management platform. FLOW is a strategic tool designed to streamline and optimize terminal design, passenger throughput, and operational readiness using predictive analytics, simulation modeling, and real-time data integration.

Building upon the success of the AVIAS platform—already recognized for its innovation in airside and landside infrastructure planning—FLOW brings that same intelligence and flexibility into the heart of terminal operations. This new application empowers airport planners and operators to proactively manage terminal resizing, efficiently adapt to demand fluctuations, and streamline the passenger experience from curbside arrival to gate boarding.



“FLOW reinforces our mission to deliver future-ready solutions to the aviation industry,” said Jason Shevrin, Director of Technology at InfraSolutions by McFarland Johnson. “By enabling airports to dynamically analyze terminal layouts and respond proactively to changing conditions, FLOW gives our clients a critical edge in passenger experience, operational efficiency, and long-term planning.”

Key Features of FLOW:

Integrated Terminal Planning: Analyze the entire passenger journey, including check-in, security, concessions, and boarding.

Predictive Modeling & Simulations: Evaluate how passenger flows and behaviors impact operations under various conditions.

Real-Time Data Integration: Use live operational inputs to monitor congestion points and trigger adjustments.

Scenario Planning: Quickly test terminal layout and operational alternatives to support future growth and changing requirements.

Enhanced Passenger Experience: Design terminals that prioritize comfort, throughput, and operational resilience.

The application addresses a critical gap in terminal management by offering a scalable, interactive, and future-ready planning tool that complements AVIAS’s existing suite of applications like AeroClear, Caplan, and DAT.



Continuing the AVIAS Evolution

FLOW joins a robust ecosystem of applications within the AVIAS platform, which includes tools for master planning, inspection, real estate, obstruction analysis, and pavement management. Since its launch in 2024, AVIAS has been adopted by forward-thinking airports such as St. George Regional Airport in Utah, Victoria Regional Airport in Texas and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) in South Carolina, which has used the platform to support over $500 million in planned capital improvements, including an automated passenger transit system designed to reduce curbside congestion and meet net-zero emissions goals by 2050.

FLOW builds on this vision, supporting sustainable infrastructure while simplifying the complexity of terminal design and adaptation.

To learn more about FLOW and explore the full AVIAS platform, visit: https://www.mjinfrasolutions.com/solutions/avias/flow