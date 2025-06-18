Leopardo Construction Promotes Kaylee Knorr to Director of Business Development, Aviation

Leopardo Construction is proud to announce the promotion of Kaylee Knorr to Director of Business Development, Aviation.

Leopardo’s aviation team has steadily grown its national footprint, supporting both commercial and private airline clients, as well as airport authorities. They have completed work at many of the nation’s busiest airports including Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Chicago Midway (MDW), Rockford International Airport (RFD), Chicago Executive Airport, Milwaukee General Mitchell (MKE), Boston Logan (BOS),�� Indianapolis (IND), Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF), Teterboro Airport (TEB), Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA), and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Additional projects span facilities such as Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR), Augusta Regional Airport (AGS), Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), King County International Airport – Boeing Field (BFI), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Tampa International Airport (TPA), Dallas Love Field (DAL), and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN).

The firm has also partnered with leading national airlines including United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, NetJets, and Signature Aviation. Many of these clients return to Leopardo for multiple projects due to their relationship-driven approach and proven results. Known as a relationship-focused general contracting partner, Leopardo prioritizes close coordination and establishes a deep understanding of each client’s standards and processes. Close collaboration with trade partners, owner’s reps, airport officials, and end users ensures smooth and safe project delivery.

Leopardo has successfully delivered both landside and airside projects. Notable and current projects include fixed base operation terminals and hangars for Signature Aviation across the country, concourse upgrades at Milwaukee General Mitchell, a three-story addition to Chicago Midway, as well as a wide range of cargo, hangar, infrastructure, and interior renovation projects for Southwest and United Airlines. All projects require regular engagement with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local airport authorities to ensure compliance and seamless execution.

Since joining Leopardo’s aviation team, Knorr has been instrumental in developing its growth strategy and building client relationships. With a civil engineering degree from the University of Alabama and a background in civil design, consulting, and construction project management, she brings a unique technical perspective and understanding that resonates with her aviation clients.

“Aviation is a fast-moving, highly technical market where trust, precision and adaptability are essential,” said Jessica Sherwood, Senior Vice President. “Kaylee’s ability to build lasting relationships, combined with her deep understanding of both the client’s perspective and the technical complexity of aviation construction, has been key to our rapid expansion in this market. I’m excited to see her impact extend even further in this new role.”