Rosemary Vassiliadis Announces retirement from Clark County Department of Aviation

After more than 28 years of dedicated public service to the Clark County Department of Aviation (CCDOA), Director Rosemary Vassiliadis will be retiring on September 12, 2025.

Appointed as the first female Director in 2013, following nearly 16 years as Deputy Director, Vassiliadis has led one of the nation’s most dynamic airport systems, anchored by Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). Under her leadership, LAS reached unprecedented milestones, including record-breaking passenger numbers the last three years in a row, confirming LAS’s spot as one of North America’s top 10 commercial airports.

As Director of Aviation, Vassiliadis oversaw five airports, including four general aviation facilities supporting flight schools, private jet and recreational activities. The airport system today is a $35 billion economic engine, employing over 18,000 team members and serving as the gateway to the world’s premier tourism and convention destination.

Her career has been defined by groundbreaking initiatives, including a first-of-its-kind partnership with the TSA that designated LAS as the nation’s only ‘Innovation Airport’ – serving as a testing ground for new screening technology before being implemented throughout other airports across the nation.

Vassiliadis made LAS a leader in human trafficking prevention, launching one of the industry’s most comprehensive initiatives. Under her direction, airport staff trained in victim identification, worked with law enforcement to provide safe exit strategies, and was one of the first airports to install multilingual signage in all restrooms.

Throughout her tenure, Vassiliadis has led the airport system through extraordinary times: navigating through the 9/11 attacks that shut down the national airspace, the aftermath to reopen LAS, and continuing to provide essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, the airport has expanded to include the D Gates and Terminal 3, and her strategic coordination enabled the seamless movement of millions of passengers during some of the region’s most high-profile mega events, including Super Bowl LVIII and Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Serving our community has been the honor of a lifetime. I am incredibly proud of the partnerships we’ve built, the milestones we’ve achieved, and the foundation laid for the future,” said Vassiliadis. “It has truly been an honor to manage the Clark County airport system, which serves as a critical asset in the economic viability for Southern Nevada. There is no doubt that our airport system is well situated to continue to serve as the front door to the mega events, conventions, sporting events, and so much more. There is a solid foundation built and highly-skilled leadership to continue the mission, including the future modernization of LAS, and planning for the Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport.”

“For twelve years, the Department of Aviation has benefitted from Rosemary’s transformative leadership,” said Kevin Schiller, County Manager. “Under her tenure, LAS has not only navigated through challenges such as a global pandemic, but also incredible opportunity with mega events, conventions and tens of millions of passengers. Additionally, she has spearheaded efforts for our new supplemental airport. As the front door to Clark County for many of our visitors, the role the airport plays in our community cannot be understated. Thank you, Rosemary, for forty years of tireless public service.”

Expanding beyond her airport role, Vassiliadis has served on the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Los Angeles Branch Board of Directors, providing aviation industry insights into monetary policy, and will be completing her term at the end of the year. She is also a member of the Nevada Homeland Security Commission and has served on boards for the American Association of Airport Executives and the U.S. Travel Association, advocating for key industry policies on Capitol Hill.

With public service accounting to more than 40 years, Vassiliadis began her career with the City of Las Vegas in budget and finance and joined Clark County in 1995 as the Deputy Director of Finance before being appointed Director of Finance.

Clark County is working through the next steps to fill the Director position.