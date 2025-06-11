Porter Airlines celebrates inaugural flights from Hamilton to Calgary and Edmonton

Porter Airlines is strengthening its Canadian network with the launch of non-stop service from Hamilton to Calgary and Edmonton, giving travellers more convenient options to travel between Alberta and Southern Ontario.

Operating on Porter’s 132-seat Embraer E195-E2, the flights offer a two-by-two seating configuration with no middle seats. Porter’s elevated economy experience also includes complimentary beer and wine in glassware, premium Canadian snacks, and free, fast WiFi.

Travellers seeking an all-inclusive journey can select PorterReserve, which adds fresh, healthy meals, extra legroom, checked bags, and priority check-in and security. PorterClassic fares allow passengers to mix and match those benefits à la carte.

Initial flight schedules are as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Start date Hamilton (YHM) to Calgary (YYC)

Calgary (YYC) to Hamilton (YHM) 7:15 p.m. 9:34 p.m. June 11 5:55 p.m. 11:58 p.m. Hamilton (YHM) to Edmonton (YEG)

Edmonton (YEG) to Hamilton (YHM) 9:20 a.m. 11:32 a.m. June 11 12:30 p.m. 6:18 p.m.

All times local

Porter also launched its Hamilton–Halifax and Hamilton–Vancouver routes on June 3. With flights now serving four key domestic destinations, Porter’s growing Hamilton presence provides a new range of travel possibilities across the Golden Horseshoe.

Together with recent terminal enhancements at Hamilton International, Porter passengers benefit from greater flexibility and a more seamless travel experience throughout their journey.

Flights are available for booking at www.flyporter.com and through travel agents.

Quotes

“With today’s inaugural flights linking Hamilton with Calgary and Edmonton, we’re continuing to strengthen Porter’s presence across the region. These direct routes make it even easier for the Greater Hamilton community to explore Western Canada, and gives those visiting Southern Ontario convenient access to Ontario wineries and all that the Golden Horseshoe has to offer.”

Andrew Pierce, vice president, network planning and reporting, Porter Airlines

We’re thrilled to celebrate the launch of Porter’s non-stop service to Calgary and Edmonton from Hamilton International, in addition to the very successful launch of Halifax and Vancouver service last week. These new non-stop routes greatly enhance travel convenience for passengers to and from Hamilton and Southern Ontario, opening the door to greater commerce and tourism opportunities. We are excited for guests to experience our recent terminal enhancements, which offer travellers a much more seamless, comfortable, and better-connected journey from curb to gate.”

Ed Ratuski, executive managing director, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport

“Porter’s continued expansion into Calgary is a strong addition to YYC’s growing domestic network, enhancing national connectivity and creating new opportunities for travellers in both Alberta and Southern Ontario. We’re proud to support their growth and look forward to what’s ahead.”

Chris Dinsdale, president & CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority (known as Calgary Airports)

“We are pleased to see Porter add a fourth non-stop destination from YEG with the addition of service to Hamilton. This new route is a win for travellers in both directions, bringing more choice and convenience to those flying between our two bustling regions. It is now easier to explore this vibrant Great Lakes port city and the many fantastic nearby destinations while also providing Ontario travellers seamless access to the Edmonton region’s incredible experiences and attractions.”