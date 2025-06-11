Altaport Expands to 4 New Airports & Names CEO to Lead Next Growth Chapter

Altaport, the leading transient operations management solution for airports, announced its expansion to four new airports: Palo Alto Airport (KPAO), Mobile Regional Airport (KMOB), Mobile International Airport (KBFM), and St. Elmo Airport (25R). These partnerships reflect Altaport’s continued growth and commitment to helping airports modernize general aviation operations, maximize revenue collection, and enhance the pilot and visitor experience.

At Mobile Regional Airport, Mobile International Airport, and St. Elmo Airport, Altaport will deploy its specialized services to enable streamlined transient pilot check-in and landing fee collection. These airports and the operators they serve will now benefit from Altaport's advanced technologies, designed to automate and simplify key aspects of transient operations.

Palo Alto Airport will uniquely benefit from an expanded Altaport service offering. In addition to managing landing and parking fees for aircraft, Altaport will support the airport’s automobile parking operations, providing a seamless system for vehicle registration and payment for daily, weekly, and monthly parking. This integrated approach addresses a broader spectrum of an airport's revenue and access management needs within a single interface. Palo Alto Airport was one of the first general aviation airports in the nation to use a self-pay application-based parking system in 2022. It was not a solution for aviation users.

“This next step partnering with Altaport is a key step in Palo Alto Airport’s journey to become a leading smart and automated airport," said Andrew Swanson, C.A.E, Airport Manager, City of Palo Alto. "Their aviation exclusive platform is what our user feedback requested. It will immediately enhance our service offerings, improve revenue capture, and provide a more modern experience for our users, covering both aircraft and vehicle parking needs. We are also excited about the future opportunities and innovations Altaport is developing, which we believe will enable our airport to continue to lead the industry with the most highly technologically advanced software and systems in aviation."

Altaport’s platform offers a robust set of tools designed for general aviation management, moving beyond simple payment solutions to provide an integrated system for operations tracking, fee management, reservations, financial processing, and even proactive noise abatement management. The system is engineered for scalability and reliability, trusted to automate even the complex operations of future Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) vertiports.

Altaport Names Matt Broffman as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

In tandem with this expansion, Altaport announced the appointment of Matt Broffman as Chief Executive Officer. Broffman, a co-founder of Altaport, brings more than 20 years of experience leading digital innovation in both the private and public sectors. Prior to joining Altaport, Broffman served as VP, Commercial, Americas at electric vertical take-off aircraft manufacturer Lilium, where he focused on aligning elements for Lilium’s US launch. Broffman also served as Director of Innovation for Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, where he led the city’s smart infrastructure initiatives, including Orlando's Advanced Air Mobility efforts. Matt holds a Certified Member (CM) accreditation from the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).

"I am incredibly excited to officially step into the CEO role at Altaport. The momentum of these new airport partnerships signals how urgently airports need modern solutions, and we’re just getting started, " said Matt Broffman, Co-Founder and CEO of Altaport. "Altaport is uniquely positioned to help General Aviation airports modernize and thrive. Pairing Altaport’s advanced platform and my experience driving digital innovation within government entities, Altaport is positioned to empower more airports like Palo Alto and Mobile International to enhance their operations, unlock new revenue opportunities, and improve the operator experience. This is just the beginning of scaling our impact."

Altaport’s recent growth and new leadership reflect its mission to equip airports with tools that drive revenue, efficiency, and compliance in an increasingly complex aviation environment.