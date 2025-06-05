Houston Airports Redesigns Website for Modern, Mobile-First Experience





The redesign comes at a pivotal time.



In 2024, nearly 7 million people visited Fly2Houston.com, generating over 17.6 million page views. More than 70% of that traffic came from mobile devices—highlighting the growing demand for streamlined, on-the-go digital experiences.



The enhanced digital experience mirrors the ease and innovation of the free Houston Airports app, which has been downloaded more than 121,000 times. The app and new website work hand-in-hand to make the passenger journey smoother—long before travelers even step into the airport.



While maintaining the trusted tools that travelers rely on—like TSA wait times, interactive terminal maps and real-time destination information—the redesigned site introduces several key upgrades:

Mobile-First Design: Optimized for smartphones and tablets to prioritize the 70.8% of users who browse on mobile.

Two-Click Parking Reservation: A simplified booking process for quicker parking selection and payment.

AI Chatbot: Voice- and text-activated assistance offers real-time answers for travelers 24/7.

Enhanced Accessibility: Customizable browsing for users with different physical and cognitive needs.

Multilingual Support: Website content can now be translated into more than 40 languages—reflecting Houston’s global reach.



“As we modernize our airports, we’re also modernizing how passengers interact with us online,” said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. “From reserving parking to exploring accessibility features and finding restaurants on a map, our new website is designed to offer a world-class experience long before a passenger walks through our doors.”



Fly2Houston.com continues to serve George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and Ellington Airport (EFD)/Houston Spaceport, offering up-to-date information on flights, concessions, airport amenities and more.



The collaborative work between the Information Technology and Marketing divisions underscores the airport system’s commitment to innovation and delivering a best-in-class digital experience for millions of travelers every year.