Frontier Airlines Debuts at Seattle Paine Field International Airport

Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) made its debut at Seattle Paine Field International Airport (PAE) with the launch of nonstop service to Denver International Airport (DEN), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS). Each route will operate twice per week, and will complement the airline’s existing service to seven destinations nonstop from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $69*.

“We are thrilled to launch our ultra-low cost service at PAE, unlocking more affordable and convenient travel options for consumers in the greater Seattle area and throughout Western Washington,” said Jennifer de la Cruz, senior director of corporate communications, Frontier Airlines. “We want to thank the team at PAE for their support and collaboration, and can’t wait to begin flying value-seeking travelers to Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and the many exciting destinations we serve beyond.”

"Frontier's new service at Paine Field reflects a shared commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience and offering travelers more choice in Metro Seattle," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. "Our partnership is built on providing a convenient, comfortable, and efficient alternative for travelers. We’re excited for Frontier’s passengers to discover the unique, best-in-class service that sets Paine Field apart and enjoy the benefits of our growing reach."

New service from Seattle Paine Field Airport (PAE):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Denver (DEN) June 2, 2025 2x/week $69* Las Vegas (LAS) June 2, 2025 2x/week $69* Phoenix (PHX) June 2, 2025 2x/week $69*

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check www.flyfrontier.com for additional details.

Frontier Airlines has introduced sweeping changes to its product and customer service offerings, ushering in ‘The New Frontier.’ Among the enhancements is UpFront Plus seating, an upgraded seating option with extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat. The airline also now offers unlimited companion travel for its most loyal customers, with the flexibility to choose a different companion on every Frontier flight. Debuting in late 2025, Frontier will begin offering First Class seating on every flight, combining unmatched comfort and space at Frontier’s trademark affordable prices.

Frontier continues to innovate with its industry-leading frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, which allows customers to ‘Get It All For Less.’ Members earn miles quickly and get rewarded for each dollar spent on Frontier products. Miles accrue based on dollars spent with a standard 10X multiplier: $1 = 10 miles, with multipliers increasing at every elite level up to 20X. Elite status is attainable at only 10,000 miles and offers perks such as priority boarding, seat selection and free bag(s) depending on status level. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is also family friendly, offering easy family pooling of miles making it simple for families to enjoy rewards together. Joining is free.