Springfield-Branson National Airport Partners with The History Museum on the Square for Exhibit at SGF

Steps from where passengers check in for their flights, customers can now travel back in time at Springfield-Branson National Airport.



Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) has partnered with the History Museum on the Square to create a history exhibit, now on display. Located near airline ticket counters in the terminal lobby, these three panels welcome travelers with a true sense of place and highlight the Ozarks’ unique aviation and cultural history.



Installed by the History Museum's Exhibitions Department, three high-impact, museum-quality history display panels offer meaningful storytelling that elevates the airport experience beyond travel.



“Since its opening in 2009, the Springfield-Branson National Airport has served as a destination in itself for the Ozarks,” said Brian Weiler, director of aviation. “But while we are a modern airport, there have been decades of aviation history in our region that led the airport to be what it is today. We honor the work of the aviators and pilots before us with this new exhibit and partnership.”

The three panels offer curated storytelling through deep historical research. Hundreds of aviation artifacts and thousands of photos were reviewed by the History Museum team to tell stories to engage passengers, travellers and residents. Photos of notable passengers like Harry S. Truman, milestones of Ozark Airlines and pilots in Phelps Grove Park in 1916 are just a few of the stories told in the new History of Aviation Exhibit at SGF.



"I hope these panels offer both visitors and locals a meaningful glimpse into what makes Springfield unique,” said Sean FitzGibbons, executive director of the History Museum on the Square. “For travelers arriving at SGF, the panels serve as a first impression. They are a chance to see how our community has contributed to the national story in significant and surprising ways. This partnership with the airport allows the History Museum on the Square to bring history out of the museum and into everyday moments, sparking curiosity and pride in where we’re from."