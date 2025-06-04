Delta Expands Seasonal Flights to ABQ

Travelers from the Midwest and Pacific Northwest can now enjoy easier access to the Duke City and the world’s premiere ballooning event thanks to two new seasonal flights launching just in time for the 2025 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Delta Airlines will be offering new nonstop flights to ABQ from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) during the 9-day event, scheduled to take place October 4-12. Additionally, Delta will add a fourth Atlanta flight and JFK service returns to its Balloon Fiesta schedule.

These special seasonal flights make it simpler than ever for new and returning guests to witness this breathtaking spectacle in person. The Sunport continues to serve as the gateway to unforgettable experiences.

"Balloon Fiesta is a special time for Albuquerque, and we're grateful that Delta’s new nonstop flights from Detroit and Seattle will make it easier for folks to join the celebration,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “These new routes not only improve accessibility but also showcase our vibrant culture and stunning landscapes to travelers from across the world."

Typically the second-busiest period for the Sunport (following the holiday season), the annual Balloon Fiesta draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, supporting the local economy and tourism.

“We are pleased to see Delta bringing guests from the Motor City and Jet City straight to the heart of Balloon Fiesta,” said Aviation Department Business Development Manager Dan Jiron. “These flights reflect growing demand for one of the most visually stunning events in the world—and we look forward to welcoming travelers from these new destinations.”