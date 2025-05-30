ADK Welcomes New Team Member, Kim Kenville, Ph.D., C.M., as Senior Consultant

ADK Consulting & Executive Search is pleased to announce the addition of Kim Kenville, Ph.D., C.M., to our team as Senior Consultant. With over 30 years of experience in airport management, aviation education, research, and consulting, Ms. Kenville is poised to make a significant impact in her new role.

For more than 27 years, Ms. Kenville has been a respected professor at the University of North Dakota (UND), where she led the airport management curriculum and played a pivotal role in the development of UND’s Master of Aviation and Aerospace Sciences and Ph.D. programs. She holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior and Leadership and has previously served as the graduate director of the aviation department for a decade.

As a nationally recognized expert in aviation, Kim has authored or co-authored 12 reports for the Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP), addressing critical topics such as employee resiliency, airport mutual aid, emergency communication, terminal response, aviation education, and funding strategies. Her leadership extends to chairing multiple ACRP panels, contributing to the National Academies' Aviation Gasoline consensus study, and serving on the FAA’s Research, Engineering, and Development Advisory Committee (REDAC). Furthermore, she is a member of the ACRP Oversight Committee (AOC), having been appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, and served as Vice Chair from 2024 to 2025.

Kim also holds a three-term, governor-appointed position on the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission, currently serving as its Chair (2024–2026). Her commitment to the industry is evident through her active involvement with the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), where she serves as Dean of Accreditation, guiding candidates through the accreditation process while training the next generation of airport leaders through programs like Airport 101, Airport Board Orientation, and the Certified Member (C.M.) programs. Additionally, her consulting firm, Kim Kenville Consulting (KKC), is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Maine.

Earlier in her career, Kim gained valuable operational experience at Detroit Metropolitan (DTW) and Milwaukee Mitchell (MKE) airports and served as a noise abatement intern at Minneapolis–St. Paul (MSP) Airport.